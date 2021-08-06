Business
Livent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.8 million.
Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $390 million.
Livent shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.
Comments