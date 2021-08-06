Cinemark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $142.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.19.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $294.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.3 million.

Cinemark shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.