Sykes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.2 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The outsourcing company posted revenue of $448.9 million in the period.

Sykes shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.65, a rise of 60% in the last 12 months.