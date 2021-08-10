Cambium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $92.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cambium expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 34 cents.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $92 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cambium expects full-year revenue in the range of $357 million to $365 million.

Cambium shares have risen 70% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.75, more than tripling in the last 12 months.