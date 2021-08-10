Repay Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.4 million.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $214 million to $222 million.

Repay Holdings shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.36, a fall of 1.5% in the last 12 months.