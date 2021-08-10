Business
Airgain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.
The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The antenna products developer posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Airgain expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15 million to $17 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Airgain shares have fallen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.65, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.
