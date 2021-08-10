Airgain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Airgain expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15 million to $17 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Airgain shares have fallen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.65, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.