Applications open for $50M in Kentucky broadband funds

Applications for $50 million in federal funds allocated for projects that expand internet access to unserved communities in Kentucky are now open, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Broadband providers should complete their applications and submit proposals by Oct. 25.

Earlier this year, Beshear and Kentucky's General Assembly agreed to allocate $300 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund portion of federal coronavirus relief money to expanding broadband. The first $50 million of the broadband deployment funds are available to award by April 2022.