Move over: SC law allows tickets for slow left lane drivers

A law requiring drivers in South Carolina to only use the left lane of a freeway for passing goes into effect Sunday.

State troopers will only issue warning tickets until mid-November, but after that they can write a ticket of $25 that won't include points on driver's licenses.

The General Assembly passed the new law this spring. Supporters have long complained about slower traffic staying in the left lane of interstates and other freeways, preventing traffic from flowing.

The new law does have several exceptions to the left lane only for passing rule, including traffic and congestion and if no one is directly behind the driver in the left lane.

The Department of Transportation is following the law and putting up signs that say “State law: Slower traffic move right” at least every 35 miles (56 kilometers) on South Carolina's interstate highways.