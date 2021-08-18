John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.07.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $206.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.7 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $858.5 million.

John B. Sanfilippo shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $87.92, a decrease of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.