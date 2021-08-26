VMware: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VMware Inc. (VMW) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $411 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

VMware shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $158.80, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.