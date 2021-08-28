Anniston Army Depot letting go of 300 term, contract workers

A major U.S. Army facility that builds and repairs combat vehicles and other items is releasing more than 300 employees from their jobs at its facility in Alabama due to declining projected workloads.

The Anniston Army Depot announced Thursday that it expects to release 196 term and 108 contractor personnel, beginning in about 60 days, Al.com reported. The depot is located in Bynum, Alabama, which is part of the Anniston–Oxford, Alabama metro area.

No permanent employees are affected by the decision. Term employees and contractors are hired for a certain timeframe to meet workload requirements. The contract employees work for Amentum, formerly known as AECOM Management Services.

The release will occur in the 2022 fiscal year.

Depot Commander Col. Eric McCoy said the workload for the next fiscal year is causing adjustments, which he said make for a “difficult time.”

“We understand the impact on individuals and our community, but the decision is necessitated by the nature of our business to support the Warfighter for the long-term,” McCoy said. “This decision is based on workload.”

McCoy said management is working toward a smooth transition.

“I wish the news was better, but there is no easy way to deliver this type of information,” he said. “We will still maintain our focus on delivering readiness to our Army while being empathetic to the needs and concerns of our employees.”