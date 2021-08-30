Business
Akoustis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $44.2 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.6 million.
Akoustis shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.
