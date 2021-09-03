Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was unchanged at $7.05 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 6 cents at $5.18 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2 cents at $5.0825 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 6 cents at $12.8050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.2715 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 2.45 cents at $1.6032 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .18 cent at $.9007 a pound.

