GMS: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TUCKER, Ga.

GMS Inc. (GMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $61.2 million.

The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

GMS shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.26, a climb of 85% in the last 12 months.

