Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.45. A year ago, they were trading at $3.30.