Rains from Fred force shutdown of Asheville water source

Rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred last month forced a North Carolina city to shut down a reservoir and a water treatment plant because of what an official calls “poor water conditions.”

The rains swelled streams that feed a lake that serves as a primary drinking water source for the region, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Friday. Asheville Water Resources Director David Melton said cloudy water in the Bee Tree Reservoir increased dramatically on Aug. 17, leading to the shutdown of the William DeBruhl Water Treatment Plant as well.

Water service has not been affected because of the large capacity of other sources, including the much bigger North Fork Reservoir, Melton said, adding that he hoped the reopening of Bee Tree and the water treatment plant would happen “within the next two weeks.”

Bee Tree Reservoir in Swannanoa is the smaller of two lakes in eastern Buncombe County that supplies Asheville with drinking water.