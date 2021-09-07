Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 8.25 cents at $7.0425 a bushel; Sep. corn declined 18.25 cents at $4.9850 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 14 cents at $5.00 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 2.50 cents at $12.92 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.2485 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 2.03 cents at $1.5787 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .60 cent at $.8937 a pound.

