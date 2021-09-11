2 die, 4 hospitalized after Chicago carbon monoxide leak

Two women died and four other people, including three children, were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Friday, authorities said.

A woman in her 70s and another woman in her 50s were found dead inside in the basement of a home, fire officials said.

The women's names haven’t been released.

One adult and three children were taken from the same scene to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, they said.

A neighbor reported smelling gas and when crews entered the building, they found carbon monoxide levels of 200 parts per million, which can be fatal, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said it wasn't clear where the carbon monoxide came from. A gas company was on scene investigating.