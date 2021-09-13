Inquiry after vehicles towed to scrap yards without OK

Local and state law enforcement agencies are investigating whether the owners of a southeast Georgia tow truck company stole more than 20 vehicles from a repair shop.

Long County sheriff's deputies tell WTOC-TV that vehicles were taken by South Georgia Towing from the Immaculate Concepts auto repair shop in Ludowici to scrap yards, possibly after the business unexpectedly closed.

Hinesville resident Miranda Pugh, who owns a truck that was awaiting repairs at the shop says she never gave anyone permission to take her truck. She says relatives called her after noticing her vehicle was gone.

The Long County Sheriff's Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for help last month. The state agency is identifying owners of towed vehicles.

Jesup police say they are investigating a repair shop in that city owned by the man who ran Immaculate Concepts.