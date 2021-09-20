Company increases space in Kentucky city, plans more jobs

A Kentucky manufacturing plant has expanded its facility by five times and expects to create 100 full-time jobs in coming years, officials said.

Rajant Corp. has been in business for 20 years and in Morehead since 2015. The company announced last year it was moving to a larger facility nearby.

The project was originally expected to increase jobs by 26, but that has been revised to 100, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a news release. The company currently has 24 employees in Rowan County, including designers, engineers, service technicians and assemblers.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new plant last week.

Rajant was established in 2001 in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and currently employs 160 people in three U.S. locations. The company develops dozens of products and technologies leveraging the company’s patented InstaMesh networking software.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority last year preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company that can provide up to $300,000 in tax incentives.