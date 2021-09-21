Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Business

Alabama Toyota plant to make truck engines, add 450 jobs

The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

A Toyota factory in north Alabama will add 450 jobs as the sole North American manufacturer of engines for the 2022 Tundra pickup truck, the company said Monday.

Employment at the Toyota Alabama plant will increase to 1,800 people, and the company said it plans to spend $288 million on the project, which is separate from a Toyota Mazda factory being constructed west of downtown Huntsville.

The twin-turbo V6 engine was described as a completely new motor for the Tundra.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

September 21, 2021 3:19 AM

Business

Coyotes put in $1.7 billion proposal to build arena in Tempe

September 21, 2021 3:17 AM

Business

Kansas passed on earlier plan to upgrade unemployment system

September 21, 2021 3:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service