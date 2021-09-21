Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 27 cents to $70.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 44 cents to $74.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.11 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.17 a gallon. October natural gas fell 18 cents to $4.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $14.40 to $1,778.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 41 cents to $22.61 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $4.13 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.23 Japanese yen from 109.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1729 from $1.1725.

