Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Business

Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5B in climate group

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs arrives for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organization, said on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs arrives for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organization, said on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organization, said on Monday.

The money will go into Waverley Street Foundation, an organization Jobs set up in 2016, and focus on "initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change," the spokesperson said. “Efforts will focus on housing, transportation, food security, and health.”

Jobs has done most of her work through Emerson Collective, which focuses on education, immigration reform and environmental causes, and has other media investments and grants in film, TV production and journalism.

The spokesperson also said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, has been selected to chair the foundation’s board. Jackson served as the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

4th generation takes over South Carolina car dealership

September 27, 2021 7:05 PM

Business

Indiana beaches closed after apparent US Steel plant spill

September 27, 2021 7:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service