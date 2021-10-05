Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 9.25 cents at $7.4975 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.50 cents at $5.3725 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 3.25 cents at $6.02 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .25 cent at $12.4325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.55 cents at $1.23 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 3.60 cents at $1.5705 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.72 cents at $.9030 a pound.