Health coverage through state-based exchange opens Nov. 1

The comeback of Kentucky’s state-run health insurance exchange will be completed Nov. 1, when consumers can start using it to apply for health coverage for the coming year.

Retaining its original kynect name, the state-run web portal will enable Kentuckians to apply for coverage and complete their enrollment. Starting Oct. 15, consumers can log in to the portal to compare state-managed health insurance plans ahead of enrollment.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said the state-based exchange allows Kentucky to “tailor our plans to lift up the health of our people, save the state and the people money and create a one-stop shop.”

Beshear relaunched the portal a year ago and gave it an expanded role to help people seek information about benefits, including food assistance, job training and veterans benefits.

Beshear's father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, launched kynect in 2013 but it was dismantled by Matt Bevin, the Republican governor who followed.