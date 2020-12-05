COVID-19 hasn’t helped, but health care, higher ed systems had problems before it hit

St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma shown on April 16, 2019. The nation’s health care system needs an overhaul, according to columnist Bill Virgin. toverman@theolympian.com

COVID-19 has mulched the prospects of virtually every segment of the economy, so why not two favorite topics of this phase space — health care and higher education?

In fact, it has.

Short of restaurants, retailing and entertainment, health care and higher ed have been among the most distressed of sectors to be hit by the global pandemic, albeit in different ways.

Health care has been slammed, by numbers of patients and by expenses in caring for those patients as well as protecting its own workers who are suffering from exposure and exhaustion.

Colleges face an unappetizing menu of choices: close and stay that way, readmit kids but let them stay in dormitories or try to enforce social distancing on age demographic prone to ignore it.

(If you’re wondering which sectors have been less impacted, try manufacturing, mining and agriculture. People still need things, and they still need to eat.)

What happens when, as promised and hoped for, the vaccines arrive, do their magic and we are free of coronavirus? What do health care and higher education look like then? Do the changes that were already under way stop, do conditions return to “normal,” do they accelerate or get replaced by new ones? Let’s do some thinking out loud, have a (to use a popular buzzword of the moment) “conversation” and see if we can’t figure that out.

Spoiler alert: it’s going to be the latter two.

The United States has one of the finest health care systems in the world, so much so that people come from all over the globe to access it, in spite of its price, provided they have the money. Therein lies the problem. The care is excellent, the way it gets paid for not so much. The financial system is inefficient, cumbersome and ineffective at allocating resources, and expensive (the fact we are so good at coming up with new drugs, treatments and technologies is a contributing factor to why it’s so expensive) and sending signals about where they should be allocated. The alternatives are worse.

We have been struggling with this issue for at least three decades, going back to the time of Hillarycare, and every system we come up with seems to make it more expensive, more inefficient and more cumbersome for everyone. The most-dramatic changes, and the ones currently most-talked-about, single-payer and outright government-run health care, would make the system less of a burden and a hassle for patients, but would wipe out insurance, would not allow patients choice or alternative, wouldn’t solve the expense issue, and would be stratospherically for everyone paying for it – which means, ultimately, us, the patients receiving – that expensive care, either directly as taxpayers or indirectly as customers of companies paying for it.

What then? If the problem with the system we had was with the uninsured, go back and deal with that directly, with some sort of voucher or reimbursement system rather than tangle it up further. In fact, we have such systems. They’re called Medicare and Medicaid.

If the problem we had and have is with the expense, then better to deal with it by going in the opposite direction from the direction we are — by reducing government’s presence in the system. With individuals, businesses and organizations paying the bills, and having limited resources to do so, they could exercise more power over government, insurance companies and the health care system to be more efficient and less expensive.

The United States has perhaps the world’s best higher education system, in terms of both quality and quantity, which is why students come from all over the world to access it if they have the money. Therein (again) lies the problem. The current system is excellent on the education and research it delivers; the cost and paying for it, not so much.

Government’s involvement here is trickier than in health care. One reason for an expensive higher ed system excellent in both instruction and research is that government, actually at the state level but hugely funded by the federal, built an immense system. That system in turn provided affordable systems for millions of Americans to get good paying jobs and built a middle class for the nation.

So what’s the problem? The problem is that college is too expensive (again), too inefficient (ditto), is to bureaucratically cumbersome and turns out too many of the wrong kinds of graduates.

The solutions are some of the same but also some different ones from what is proposed for health care. Education administration needs to slim down. Government’s direct involvement in subsidizing tuition and room-and-board expense needs to slim down, too. Let expensive colleges with their bountiful endowments underwrite more of the cost.

That’s what is the same as in health care.

Here’s what’s different: Colleges should do more with differential pricing, so as to attract more students to those subjects and majors we need more of and which pay higher salaries and wages. If that sounds contradictory, guess what, it is. It will be complicated to work out, but necessary.

Higher education also will need more spending by states on their systems to lower the direct cost to students but less by the feds on tuition subsidies (research dollars can stay where they are), so that students are still spending on education they value and will return a good payoff for them and the nation, and keep colleges from running up the bill just to pay for accoutrements they don’t need. If that sounds contradictory — and tricky — again, guess what, it is. No one said this would be easy.

Notice that nowhere in this discussion has coronavirus figured anywhere. COVID-19 has accelerated and accentuated the problems health care and higher ed already had and forced change upon both. But it hasn’t created much in the way of new problems.

When a solution arrives to the pandemic, the old problems are still going to be there waiting for us to attempt to solve.