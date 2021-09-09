Removing fossil fuel investments from your portfolio is not as easy as it sounds

This April 2, 2010 photo shows the Andeavor Corp. refinery in Anacortes, which was formerly a Tesoro refinery. Removing fossil fuel investments from your portfolio is not a simple task. AP

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body within the United Nations, released its latest findings last month after reviewing roughly 14,000 scientific papers evaluating climate science from many angles.

The IPCC assessment represents the broadest view yet that Earth is warming and that human activity is accelerating change in atmospheric and climate conditions. Being a product of the United Nations, the report had to be approved, in full, by nearly 200 national government bodies. At the national level, there is consensus on global warming and its contribution to climate change.

Among the leading drivers of the human contribution is the extraction and burning of fossil fuels. This is not a new conclusion, but it has increasingly entered the considerations of investors. Well before this latest report, there was a growing trend of investors wanting to reduce or eliminate their investments in fossil-fuel companies. That trend has accelerated recently and seems likely to gain momentum.

As much as investors might wish to proceed with a fossil fuel free investment strategy, it is a challenging endeavor. There is a reason that many institutional investors (primarily endowments and foundations) that have led the way in divesting from fossil fuels have chosen to do so over several years. There aren’t many elegant ways to promptly, and fully, remove investments in oil, coal and gas companies from your portfolio.

If you own a U.S. stock market index fund, such as a replica of the S&P 500, today the energy sector makes up about 2.4 percent of your investment. This percentage has declined significantly. During the financial crisis in 2007-2009, energy stocks made up about 12 percent of the S&P 500.

There are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds that avoid fossil fuel holdings, but eliminating Exxon, Chevron and the 20 other publicly traded stocks in the energy sector would not fully eliminate fossil fuel exposure from your investment strategy.

Many utilities also own fossil fuel reserves, expecting to use them as energy sources for years to come. Airlines are another carbon-intensive industry that is not likely to change soon. Less intuitively, the financial services sector plays a significant role in the extraction and production of fossil fuels. Most companies doing this work are reliant on loans from banks to finance their projects. J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have been the top three lenders to the fossil fuel industry, collectively loaning over $140 billion in 2020. If you seek a banking alternative, GreenAmerica.org has a search function to identify green banks and credit unions that meet certain criteria for not funding fossil fuel projects.

Many investment funds have debuted over the past several years with sustainability or low carbon in their name or their investment mandate. The definition of sustainability or low carbon tends to differ widely, however. Managers of investment funds and ratings agencies that provide scores related to sustainability and low carbon impact do not use uniform criteria. As Morningstar’s Jon Hale noted in an article in April 2020, of 303 investment funds identified as having a sustainability mandate in their prospectus, only 16 had no fossil fuel involvement in their portfolio.

Morningstar publishes ratings for sustainability and low carbon impact for most mutual funds and ETFs. At Morningstar.com, type the ticker or name of a fund into the search bar. On each fund page, there is a portfolio tab including these ratings.

Another helpful resource to see how much fossil fuel exposure you might own in your existing investments is fossilfreefunds.org. The site analyzes mutual funds and ETFs for several types of fossil fuel involvement.

Even if you view the fossil fuel industry as fading toward extinction, it does not mean that your investment returns are certain to improve simply by avoiding investments in this area. In fact, over the 1-year period ending on Sept. 1, the U.S. energy sector return outperformed the S&P 500 41.8 percent to 30.1 percent. This mostly represented a bounce back after severe declines for oil in the early stage of the COVID era. The energy sector may never return to its peak stock prices from June 2014. The fluctuating price of oil, consumption patterns and global economic activity will all contribute to energy-sector investment returns. Oil companies will (and to some extent already have) begun transitioning some of their business to renewables. Exxon, Chevron and their peers are likely to evolve rather than disappear.

If you prefer not to support their evolution with your investment dollars, there are ways to revise your investments, but it will require some diligence. That research may help you clarify to what extent you want to express your personal values in your investment decisions.