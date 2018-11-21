What’ll be open or closed among area retailers on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

First, let’s start with who won’t be shopping on Black Friday.
REI is again telling people to #OptOutside and will close its chain of stores Friday.
That sounds like preaching to the choir, at least in the Northwest. A new study from Washington State University Carson College showed only 55 percent of respondents in the region said they’d be shopping on Black Friday, compared with 70 percent of respondents nationally.
The survey showed 72 percent planned to shop on Cyber Monday, while 22 percent planned to shop on Thanksgiving.
Also, not everything’s a great deal on Black Friday.
WalletHub says more than 10 percent of items will be more expensive on Black Friday than they are now on Amazon.com. The finance site anticipates jewelry will see the biggest markdowns this year, while computer and phone deals might not be that impressive.
WalletHub also cautions against signing up for zero percent financing with deferred interest, which it says can make a purchase ultimately 27.5 times more expensive.
Still, diehards will line up around some buildings for sales on Thanksgiving, as was seen last year at JC Penney at the Tacoma Mall.
And, in the absence of Toys ‘R’ Us, plenty of stores are bringing their A-game when it comes to toys.
Given all that, here are the store hours for major retailers’ Thanksgiving/Black Friday sales events, as listed by blackfriday.com. and store sites:
Thanksgiving
Walmart: 6 p.m.
Target: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.
Kohl’s: 5 p.m.
Best Buy: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.
Macy’s: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
GameStop: 3-10 p.m.
JC Penney: 2 p.m.
Costco: closed.
Home Depot: closed.
Lowe’s: closed.
Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack: closed.
Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost Plus World Market: closed.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: closed.
Bass Pro/Cabela’s: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday
Walmart: Staying open from Thanksgiving
Target: 7 a.m.
Kohl’s: Staying open from Thanksgiving.
Best Buy: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Macy’s: 6 a.m.
GameStop: 7 a.m.
JC Penney: Staying open from Thanksgiving.
Costco: 9 a.m.
Home Depot: 6 a.m.
Lowe’s: 6 a.m.
Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Fred Meyer: 5 a.m.
Cost Plus World Market: 7 a.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m.
Bass Pro/Cabela’s: 5 a.m.-10 p.m. (5 a.m.-9 p.m. for Cabela’s.)
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
