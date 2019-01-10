HGTV Dream Home in Gig Harbor hits the market

Remember the 2018 HGTV Dream Home overlooking Henderson Bay in Gig Harbor?
It’s back on the market.
Chase Jones and husband Shawn Selby bought the house at 11628 70th Ave. NW along with its furniture and decor in June after the person who won the house in a national contest opted for the cash prize.
Now, Jones and Selby are relocating for Jones’ work.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The 3,591-square-foot house, along with furnishings and decor as seen on TV, is listed at just under $1.9 million. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and 90 feet of waterfront with bulkhead. It was built in 1974 and received its makeover for the HGTV annual project and sweepstakes.
The network’s 2019 dream home is in Whitefish, Montana, with that competition also underway.
Jones and Selby told The News Tribune via email they’d moved to the area last spring from British Columbia and were attracted to Gig Harbor for access to golfing and biking trails. When they originally checked out the home, they didn’t know about its HGTV significance.
“All we knew was that it was sleek and modern, that the design made sense and that it was finished out to look like it was brand new, and that the open living style was something that we had been looking for in other homes but that we just weren’t seeing,” the couple wrote in response to questions.
They noted they’d buy another HGTV home “as long as it was also our dream home.”
According to their email: “Chase’s business is based in Texas, and although he has been able to run it remotely by frequent flights and daily telecommuting, 2018 saw growth levels that require us to relocate to Houston.”
The couple said what they’ll miss most about the house is the sunsets.
“There aren’t many places where you can get to watch the eagles flying and the seals swimming in the ocean while the sun sets with mountains in the background,” they wrote in their response. “It is really incredible, and every day since we took possession, we find ourselves racing home to catch the sunset.”
Emily Muniz of suburban Nashville originally won the renovated home in April 2018, chosen from 123 million contest entrants. More information on the house as listed now is at http://www.dreamhome2018.com/.
Comments