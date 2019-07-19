Helipad, airstrip, ponds, lake. All yours for $5.9M. In Eatonville.

You can own a pool, runway and 278 acres of the Pacific Northwest on this Eatonville estate This "one of a kind" Eatonville estate on 278 acres features a private airstrip, virtual wildlife sanctuary, three ponds, miles of private hiking, horse and ATV trails, and a 5,000-square-foot home. The property is currently listed at $5,900,000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This "one of a kind" Eatonville estate on 278 acres features a private airstrip, virtual wildlife sanctuary, three ponds, miles of private hiking, horse and ATV trails, and a 5,000-square-foot home. The property is currently listed at $5,900,000.

We can officially declare homes where you can land your own aircraft as a thing in the outlying Tacoma-Olympia area.

The latest offering of high-end real estate in the county is in Eatonville, little more than a half-hour drive from the Nisqually entrance to Mount Rainier National Park.

The property, 8706 Jensen Rd E, Eatonville, belongs to the estate of Keith Herbrand, a longtime timber executive and namesake of the Herbrand Company.

Herbrand died in January, and his son, Zach, and daughter, Jessica, have put Herbrand’s 278-acre Eatonville estate on the market for $5.9 million.

The property has both a private airstrip and a helicopter landing pad, as well as acres of Douglas firs, a private 40-acre lake and three ponds stocked with a variety of fish.

There are miles of private hiking, horse and ATV trails that surround the 5,000 square foot main Northwest Craftsman-style home.

Also the property includes an airplane hangar, helipad, airstrip/runway, multiple garages and historic barns, according to the listing.

That’s not all: the property also has three additional private residences.

Combined, that adds up to 12 beds, 7.25 baths and 11,958 square feet of housing.

And, of course, there’s an unobscured view of Mount Rainier.

This site is reminiscent of a recently auctioned 40-acre property in Yelm, also with a helipad. That property attracted six registered bids and 39 formal buyer inquiries, with more than 31,000 international website hits, according to a representative for the auction house who handled the sale.

The Yelm property sold in April for nearly $1.3 million, according to Thurston County assessor records.

As for the Eatonville site, “We don’t often see properties like this,” Erin Flemming, communications manager for John L. Scott, told The News Tribune on Wednesday. “It’s truly amazing.”

An agent representing the estate told The News Tribune that Keith Herbrand started purchasing parcels of land in late 1993 and created one of the largest estates in Washington.

▪ More information on the property: http://pacificnwestate.com/

▪ Listing: https://gaylef.johnlscott.com/listing/3718648