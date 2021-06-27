Pierce County average home value continues to soar in 2021, according to assessor

The coronavirus pandemic has not dried up Pierce County’s “red-hot real estate market.”

The Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer reviews property values and taxes. Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan said residential properties overall went up 16 percent this January, compared to nine percent in January 2020.

“Home values in all parts of our county continue to increase dramatically, typically by around $60,000 each in the past year,” he said in a news release Friday.

Pierce County has mailed the latest assessed values for residential and commercial properties this week, and they are posted on the Assessor-Treasurer’s website.

Lonergan told The News Tribune it’s a sellers market and home values reflect that.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant home buyers are searching farther from work than before thanks to remote work, he said.

“If you don’t have to come to the office every day, the person paying a high cost in King County looks to Pierce and says, ‘I’d rather live there if i don’t have to commute every day,’” Lonergan said.

East Pierce County developers have seen a market of buyers from the Seattle area.

The largest percent increase was in East Pierce County cities and towns. Pacific, a city that sits in King and Pierce counties, saw the highest property value increase with 24 percent from last year. An average house valued at $238,433 in 2020 is now worth $296,567, Pierce County said.

Wilkeson homes increased in value by 22.5 percent, 21.4 percent in Eatonville and 20.5 percent in Roy.

Tacoma homes saw an average of a 17.7 percent increase in value. The average home price of $352,322 in 2020 surged to $414,690 this year, according to Pierce County estimates.

Real estate company Redfin named Tacoma’s housing market the fastest-selling one in the country in January. The firm previously told The News Tribune that Tacoma’s ranking had to do with limited inventory.

Asked about Pierce County’s housing market bursting, Lonergan said, “These are different factors than in 2008, but it does have to do with economics. If the scarcity is met with more supply than demand, it is conceivable prices could go down.”

Steilacoom saw the smallest increase at 11.3 percent.

Pierce County has surpassed the state average in home value increases.

Home values in Washington increased by 13.7 percent this January over January 2020, housing market analyst firm Bankrate told The News Tribune in March.

Fitch Ratings, a credit rating agency, published a report in April that national home values increased by 10 percent within the last year.

Just because property value increases, doesn’t necessarily mean property taxes have.

“It’s a math equation, and when values are rising, the legal limits on each taxing district tend to bring their tax rates down,” Lonergan said.

Property taxes are a combination of local taxes from school district, city, fire district and the statewide school levy. State law limits districts to a maximum tax of 101 percent of what was collected last year.

“A lot depends on public votes in local districts, such as levy lid lifts and bond issues,” Lonergan said.

The pandemic hasn’t been good to all properties. Lonergan said many businesses, like hotels, were negatively impacted. Most commercial properties showed either slight or no value increase during the past year, due largely to COVID-19 limitations on retail, hospitality and office activity.

“However, apartment buildings and warehouses both had double-digit percentage increases, in response to demand for affordable housing and online ordering/distribution,” the news release said.