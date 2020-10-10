Washington state reports 475 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 475 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 53 new cases and one on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 180 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 93,035 cases and 2,190 deaths, up from 92,560 cases on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 23,805 cases and 784 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,566 cases and 263 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 8,648.

All counties in Washington have cases.

