Washington state reports 928 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 928 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths. Pierce County had a total of 193 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 107,501 cases and 2,366 deaths, up from 106,573 cases and 2,366 deaths on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 27,735 cases and 815 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,981 cases and 273 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,431.

All counties in Washington have cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.