Coronavirus updates: Health officials play huge role in deciding whether to reopen schools

The Washington State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,070 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths.

Pierce County reported 187 new cases and two deaths on Thursday. Pierce County had a total of 199 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 112,550 cases and 2,431 deaths, up from 111,480 cases and 2,416 deaths on Wednesday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 29,3136cases and 822 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,103 cases and 278 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 11,046.

All counties in Washington have cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who has the power to reopen, close schools in Pierce County — and will they use it?

As frustrated families await word on when their kids can go back to school in person, a fundamental question has arisen in Pierce County: Who has the authority to make that call?

Generally, health and school officials agree that school districts can decide what they want to do — whether that’s continuing remote learning or starting in-person classes.

But health officials play a huge role in what they decide.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

At the end of the day, state guidelines put the power in the hands of county health directors like Tacoma-Pierce County Health director Dr. Anthony Chen to prevent schools from returning for in-person learning if that could be deemed a threat to public health.

According to state law, a local health jurisdiction has authority to set guidelines or requirements relating to public health that schools and districts must follow when their school facilities reopen. School administrators are obligated to cooperate with investigations, directives and orders of the local health officer.

“If a local health officer determines that the opening of a school or the continuation of in-person learning poses an imminent public health threat to the community, they have the legal power and duty to direct or order an interruption of in-person learning,” states the Department of Health’s “Decision Tree for Provision of In Person Learning among K-12 Students at Public and Private Schools during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chen took a tougher stance on remote learning in July by “requiring,” not just “recommending,” that schools start the school year with remote learning but stopped short of using his authority for an official public health order.

Most recently, though, Chen said school districts would make the final call about when kids could return to the classroom, drawing from the state’s Decision Tree, which also states: “school administrators are ultimately responsible to establish appropriate education services.”

It’s led to some confusion.

Karen Sande, whose granddaughters attend Purdy Elementary in the Peninsula School District, summed it up when she posted on the Key Peninsula Facebook page Oct. 28.

“There is a time when all parents and families need to have a voice and ask the School Board, who is making the decisions?” she wrote.

Dick’s Drive-in COVID closures show how King County treats workplaces differently than Pierce

Dick’s Drive-in closed its Kent restaurant early on Halloween after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It reopened the following morning, with support staff from the chain’s Queen Anne location.

By Tuesday, both restaurants had closed, and 49 workers were in quarantine.

The temporary shutter was not so much a decision as it was persistence by Public Health — Seattle & King County to stymie greater outbreaks.

Kate Cole, spokesperson for the agency, told The News Tribune the quarantine procedure mirrors guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to asymptomatic patients, said Cole, “It’s important that anyone who has had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 follow quarantine guidance to avoid spreading it before they even know they’re infected.”

At Dick’s, this lone employee’s diagnosis affected 24 coworkers, according to president and chief financial officer Jasmine Donovan. The layout of the takeaway-only restaurant translates to close working quarters, nearly impossible to socially distance.

Like the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, King County does not require businesses to report when a single employee tests positive for the virus. That was the case at the Kent location of Dick’s Drive-In last Saturday.

Unlike Pierce County, King’s public health agency developed an industry-specific inspection and enforcement program called SSTAR (Safe Start for Taverns and Restaurants). A dedicated team of “environmental health investigators” walks food operators through a nine-point plan related to Safe Start guidelines.

Since July, SSTAR has conducted more than 400 COVID-related restaurant visits. Most businesses had “fully or partially implemented preventive measures.” Inspectors returned to those without proper procedures, and all showed “significant effort” to improve, a blog post says.

Pierce County health inspectors have continued routine visits, but restaurants have only been cited for violations like no hot water or a broken refrigerator. If inspectors were to notice Safe Start violations on one of these visits, they would report them to the state, and would refer the facilities group to contact the business.

Kristine Sherred, Lauren Kirschman, Debbie Cockrell, Josephine Peterson and Allison Needles contributed to this report.