Coronavirus
Pierce County reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths
Pierce County reported 324 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths.
County totals are now 14,270 confirmed cases and 224 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,006 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 333.3. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 214.7.
With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 281.
There are an estimated 4,612 still-active cases in the county.
The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.3% of total cases in the past two weeks, according to the health department.
Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.
Geographic totals
Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:
▪ Bonney Lake: 368 (356)
▪ Central Pierce County: 786 (773)
▪ East Pierce County: 518 (509)
▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 636 (620)
▪ Frederickson: 584 (578)
▪ Gig Harbor Area: 455 (431)
▪ Graham: 461 (453)
▪ JBLM: No longer reported
▪ Key Peninsula: 119 (116)
▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 531 (522)
▪ Lakewood: 1,211 (1,176)
▪ Parkland: 728 (708)
▪ Puyallup: 951 (931)
▪ South Hill: 822 (801)
▪ South Pierce County: 404 (397)
▪ Southwest Pierce County: 185 (182)
▪ Spanaway: 651 (634)
▪ Tacoma: 4,218 (4,130)
▪ University Place: 531 (519)
▪ Unknown: 111 (112)
Comments