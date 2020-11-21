Pierce County reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths

Latest coronavirus and COVID-19 numbers News Tribune file

Pierce County reported 324 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths.

County totals are now 14,270 confirmed cases and 224 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,006 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 333.3. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 214.7.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 281.

There are an estimated 4,612 still-active cases in the county.

The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.3% of total cases in the past two weeks, according to the health department.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 368 (356)

▪ Central Pierce County: 786 (773)

▪ East Pierce County: 518 (509)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 636 (620)

▪ Frederickson: 584 (578)

▪ Gig Harbor Area: 455 (431)

▪ Graham: 461 (453)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 119 (116)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 531 (522)

▪ Lakewood: 1,211 (1,176)

▪ Parkland: 728 (708)

▪ Puyallup: 951 (931)

▪ South Hill: 822 (801)

▪ South Pierce County: 404 (397)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 185 (182)

▪ Spanaway: 651 (634)

▪ Tacoma: 4,218 (4,130)

▪ University Place: 531 (519)

▪ Unknown: 111 (112)