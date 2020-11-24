Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to speak at 2:30, joined by health providers

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to address members of the media Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. for “a conversation with health care providers about their experiences working through the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.

Dr. Nathan Schlicher, president of the Washington State Medical Association, and Betsy Scott, vice president of SEIU 1199, are scheduled to join him on the call, after which Gov. Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman will take reporters’ questions.

Monday, the state Department of Health issued a press release warning that COVID-19 transmission is “exceedingly high” in Washington on the heels of a roughly three-day total of 6,277 new cases. Health officials have warned consistently in recent weeks of the ongoing surge and the threat of overwhelming hospitals, as they and Inslee repeatedly urge residents not to gather with people outside their households for the Thanksgiving holiday.

TVW will livestream the event:

