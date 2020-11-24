Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to speak at 2:30, joined by health providers

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to address members of the media Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. for “a conversation with health care providers about their experiences working through the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.

Dr. Nathan Schlicher, president of the Washington State Medical Association, and Betsy Scott, vice president of SEIU 1199, are scheduled to join him on the call, after which Gov. Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman will take reporters’ questions.

Monday, the state Department of Health issued a press release warning that COVID-19 transmission is “exceedingly high” in Washington on the heels of a roughly three-day total of 6,277 new cases. Health officials have warned consistently in recent weeks of the ongoing surge and the threat of overwhelming hospitals, as they and Inslee repeatedly urge residents not to gather with people outside their households for the Thanksgiving holiday.

TVW will livestream the event:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service