Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Washington state reports 2,066 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 231 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 162,700 cases and 2,703 deaths, up from 160,634 cases on Saturday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 43,847 cases and 866 deaths. Pierce is second in cases with 16,757.

All counties in Washington have cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Follow more of our reporting on Full coverage of coronavirus in Washington
See all stories
Lauren Kirschman
Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. She previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service