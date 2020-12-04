Coronavirus updates: Some WA businesses complying with latest restrictions, others defiant

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,095 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths Thursday.

Pierce County reported 286 cases Thursday and two new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 246 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 172,437 cases and 2,900 deaths, up from 170,342 cases and 2,850 deaths Wednesday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Seventy-six people were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Nov. 14, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked during the April surge at 78. Preliminary data indicates average daily admittances were 97 in late November.

Approximately 11.1% of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Thursday. In the state’s intensive care units, 22.8% of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

On Nov. 20, the most recent date with testing data, 26,547 specimens were collected statewide, with 11.5% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 9.5%. The state has not provided any testing information after Nov. 20 for several days and that figure has been revised daily. More than 3 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 46,070 cases and 905 deaths. Pierce County is second, with 17,912 cases, according to the state’s tally. That number differs from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s tally due to lags in reporting data. Yakima County has the second highest number of deaths at 312.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only five counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 31.2 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 49.9 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Dakota has the highest rate in the United States, at 98.1. Hawaii is the lowest, at 5.2.

‘Purely survival.’ Restaurants offer indoor dining despite Washington’s COVID rules

Farm Boy Drive In, in south Thurston County, Washington first opened its doors in 1980 but the local restaurant has struggled through the restrictions the state has implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s only to-go orders and that is not enough to keep my business afloat,” Farm Boy owner Brian Robbins told McClatchy News during a phone interview.

Robbins’s family opened the Farm Boy 40 years ago and he started working there at 14. He took over operations in May, as the pandemic moved across the U.S., forcing some states to close bars, reduce capacity or close inside dining in restaurants and other preventative measures.

Robbins said they’ve cooperated with all of the state’s regulations — everyone has to wear a mask, they sanitize every frequently touched surface and they ask all patrons if they’ve had symptoms or quarantined — before allowing anyone inside to abide by the state’s social gathering requirements.

But the latest round of mandates that went into effect on Nov. 18, which restrict restaurants and bars to only offering take-out and outdoor dining, would send Robbins’s business over the edge, he said. That’s why, on Thursday, he decided to defy the state order and open for indoor dining.

“I started looking at my books when I heard [Gov. Jay Inslee] say he’s not opening up restaurants on the 15th like he said he was going to, and it was either continue to do take-out and go under, or open up my business and live in America,” Robbins said.

The new mandates were prompted by a recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Washington, which stood at 170,342 as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The guidance prohibits people who don’t live together from having social gatherings indoors unless “they quarantine for 14 days prior to the social gathering or quarantine for seven days prior … and received a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 48-hours prior to the gathering,” according to the governor’s website.

Restaurants, however, can’t operate indoor dining services under those terms, the guidance says, and there are strict rules for them to follow if they offer outdoor dining.

Robbins says he was inspired to open his doors by Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery in Chehalis, which reopened for dine-in services on Dec. 1, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant’s owner Rod Samuelson.

Graham gym owner defies state COVID-19 orders to close his business

A Graham gym that is defying Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” orders aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was ordered to close and cease operations Wednesday.

The business was ignoring the order Thursday.

The state Department of Labor and Industries issued an order and notice of immediate restraint to Graham Fitness after complaints were received about the business earlier in the week, according to L&I spokesman Tim Church.

The governor’s orders prohibit gyms and fitness centers from operating.

Initially, Church said, L&I tried calling the business.

“They refused to talk with us over the phone,” Church said.

L&I staff then visited the business but were again rebuffed, he said.

“We clearly saw that they were open when they should not be,” Church said. “So, the order directs them to close.”

Graham Fitness owner Michael Knick disputes the account.

“I’ve got a piece of paper on my door,” Knick said Thursday, referring to the order. “They didn’t talk to anyone or anything. They just stuck this paper up and left.”

Knick said he has legal counsel at the ready.

“Anyone (from the government) that steps through that front door is going to be personally held liable for infringing on my liberty,” he said.

Knick said he reopened his business May 16 after the initial shutdown and has been operating it since.

“I don’t have the luxury of, like these bigger corporations do, of being able to shut down,” he said.

According to government records, Graham Fitness received $60,496 in a loan earlier this year from the Trump Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Graham Fitness employees 15 people. All of the PPP loan went to payroll expenses, Knick said.

“I wanted to be really careful with that money because I don’t want to pay any of it back,” he said. “So, I spent everything towards (payroll).”

The L&I order does not have a fine attached to it, but that could change if Graham Fitness continues to operate, Church said. A workplace safety and health investigation has been opened.

The next available option to the state would be a court-ordered temporary restraining order, Church said. So far, the state has only used that option once — for a cafe in Whatcom County.

Graham Fitness is one of several around the state that have been cited for defying Inslee’s orders.

Warming up to outdoor dining, Puyallup and Sumner open more winter-ready patios

The narrow space between 905 Main St. in downtown Sumner and its neighboring building seemed unusable.

What do you do with a 10-foot wide, 40-foot long space surrounded by brick walls?

“It was empty, and it always kind of gnawed at us a little bit,” said Joleen Peterson-Jones, who with her husband Justin Jones, owns JMJ Team, a civil engineering and land-use planning firm.

Since spring 2019, they have worked out of the brand-new 905 Main St., renting the ground-floor commercial unit to Electric Coffee. During construction, passersby would comment on the awkward empty space and say things like, “Oh, too bad you’re not gonna be able to do anything with it,” Peterson-Jones recalled in a phone call this week.

“When restaurants were hit with the indoor dining regulation — the ban — we just wanted to do something to help,” she said.

Inspired by a parklet across the street at Hometown Charm Cafe, the couple found just the right sized covers online. They outfitted the narrow space with a few picnic tables and bistro lights. They plopped a sandwich board outside and gave it a name: Takeout Alley.

“Open to all,” the sign reads, Takeout Alley lends a public park sentiment to outdoor dining. Peterson-Jones hopes it encourages people to order food from Sumner’s many restaurants and to enjoy their meal without leaving downtown.

“People still want to get out of the house,” she said, “and takeout is wonderful — and we should all be doing it. Sometimes you don’t want to take it home. You want to stay and still experience the downtown.”

She or her husband locks up the entrance to the alley every night and reopens it each morning, emptying the trash, too. For the most part, said Peterson-Jones, guests have been respectful.

“I liken it to a city park bench,” she said. “It’s not serviced by a restaurant, so you’ve gotta pack it in and pack it out, and keep it clean.”

PUYALLUP PARKLETS

Next door, Puyallup has been busy this summer and fall bolstering restaurants and downtown businesses with similar rethinking of public spaces.

In June, the city introduced an outdoor dining pilot program, using a portion of its CARES Act allotment to build parklets: temporary patios that take the place of a parking spot. The application fee was $10, and the city handled all construction and setup.

Wicked Pie Pizza, Caskcades and The Rose Puyallup have welcomed guests onto their 16-foot by 7-foot parklets for a few months now.

COVID-19 is crushing those who help others in need. What happens when nonprofits die?

There’s the data, and then there’s the lived experience.

For Pierce County nonprofits, increasingly they tell the same story.

Amid a raging pandemic and a time of incredible financial uncertainty, many — if not most — are struggling to scrape by.

Need is up, particularly among nonprofits that serve the people hit hardest by COVID-19.

Funding is down, particularly among nonprofits run by or focused on helping people of color.

So is volunteerism.

All told, it’s a terrifying scene that many fear will get worse before it gets better.

That’s why a new report from the University of Washington Nancy Bell Evans Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy came as no surprise.

According to Erica Mills Barnhart, the center’s co-director, the study confirms what anyone working at ground level will tell you: Alarm bells should be sounding because the fate of many nonprofits hangs in the balance.

Simulations estimate that over the next two years anywhere from 8% to 25% of U.S. nonprofits could cease operations, Barnhart said.

It’s a sobering forecast, she said, given the important role nonprofits play in our society, including here in Washington, where the UW study focused.

Barnhart said nonprofits provide an economic engine while also serving as a fragile public safety net.

She also said that the reach of nonprofits has grown in recent years.

In the decade preceding 2017, the nonprofit sector grew by 18.6%, Barnhart said, marking an expansion fueled, at least in part, by these organizations “being asked to do … things that the government has typically done.”

“Nonprofit’s touch almost every American’s life,” Barnhart told The News Tribune this week, noting that the impact of nonprofit organizations stretches from areas like child care, after-school programs and food banks to the arts and social services.

Craig Sailor, Debbie Cockrell, Matt Driscoll, Kirstine Sherred and Brooke Wolford contributed to this report.