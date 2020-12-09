Tacoma News Tribune Logo
When will you be able to get COVID vaccine in GA? Tool helps ‘find your place’ in line

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines are expected in Georgia next week with the initial “several hundred thousand” doses going to the state’s most vulnerable populations, state health officials announced Tuesday.

So how long could it be before you get the shot?

A new online tool launched by The New York Times uses age, county of residence, profession and underlying health risks to determine “where you might fit in line” for the vaccine. The Times worked with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs to create the tool, which estimates how many people are ahead of you.

Researchers say the results represent just one possibility, however, and that the timeline for distribution state-by-state is “also an open question,” according to the newspaper.

In Georgia, health care workers and nursing home residents would be first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine, followed by essential workers and residents over 65 who have underlying health risks, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. Gov. Brian Kemp and Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey gave an update on the state’s vaccination plan, and said it may be “months” before doses are available to the general population.

“Our first shipments will not be anywhere close enough for anyone in our state to stop following the same public health guidance that we’ve had in place for many months,” the governor said at a news conference Tuesday, according to the Ledger Enquirer.

Like many other Georgians, Kemp may also have to wait to be vaccinated.

The former secretary of state is 57 years old and presumably has no underlying medical conditions. He lives in Fulton County, where New York Times’ tool determined there are about 8.6 million Georgians in line ahead of him for the vaccine. In Fulton County alone, he’s behind about 856,700 others, the results show.

Here’s how other Georgians could fare as they wait for the vaccine. We’ve included a range of ages in counties across the state, which has a population of about 10 million.

A 40-year-old teacher with no underlying health risks in Fulton County:

A 32-year-old health care worker in Muscogee County:

An 86-year-old living in a long-term care facility in Bibb County:

A 20-year-old college student with a medical condition in Richmond County:

An 9-year-old elementary student with no underlying health risks in Chatham County:

A 27-year-old with no health risks in Cobb County:

(The places in line update frequently. These examples are from Dec. 9)

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
