Coronavirus NHS staff applaud first patient to receive Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine December 09, 2020 09:29 PM

NHS staff at University Hospital in Coventry, England, applauded the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 8, 2020. At 6:31 am, 90-year-old Margaret "Maggie" Keenan got the vaccine.