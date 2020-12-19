Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Pierce County reports 341 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Pierce County reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no additional deaths.

The county’s totals are 22,535 cases and 272 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,879 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 540.9. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 348.5.

With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 532.2.

There are an estimated 8,614 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 621 (619)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,085 (1,065)

▪ East Pierce County: 890 (878)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 975 (961)

▪ Frederickson: 882 (871)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 733 (723)

▪ Graham: 761 (745)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 215 (212)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 790 (781)

▪ Lakewood: 1,843 (1,815)

▪ Parkland: 1,102 (1,089)

▪ Puyallup: 1,404 (1,383)

▪ South Hill: 1,311 (1,300)

▪ South Pierce County: 695 (686)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 290 (281)

▪ Spanaway: 1,048 (1,023)

▪ Tacoma: 6,608 (6,500)

▪ University Place: 798 (792)

▪ Unknown: 484 (472)

