The year of COVID-19: The pandemic nearly did us in, but we took it one day at a time

We need to process the year that was 2020.

The News Tribune, in the past, has written about other years in review.

2020, by any measure, was no ordinary time, even though it started off normally enough.

The county was set to mark its 11th consecutive year of growth, according to the 2020 Pierce County Economic Index report, unveiled Jan. 15 at the annual breakfast held for business leaders at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

Five days later, the first U.S. case of the novel coronavirus was officially reported in Washington state — a 35-year-old Snohomish County resident.

It was just one person and seemingly no big deal. Caught. Contained. Done.

Headlines were focused on politics. The news in January and early February was filled with the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. 2020 was the year the state had moved up in the Democratic Party presidential primary ranks, set to cast its votes March 10, the week after Super Tuesday.

That meant February saw Democratic presidential contenders amassing huge crowds to this area, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, drawing an audience of more than 17,000 to the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 17, Presidents Day.

Later that week, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren drew an overflow crowd to the Seattle Center Armory on Feb. 22.

A smattering of coughs could be heard during both political rallies, nothing out of the ordinary generally experienced in a wintertime gathering.

Little did anyone know that a nursing home in Kirkland was battling a mysterious outbreak among its residents, at first assumed to be influenza.

Some outdoor furniture at the Uptown Gig Harbor shopping center featured this advisory on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

The first cases

The novel coronavirus was circulating stealthily in Washington state, one of the first states in the nation to experience what would swiftly become a global pandemic.

Life Care Center in Kirkland was the first epicenter for COVID-19. The first hospitalization of one of its residents occurred Feb. 19.

By March 3, toilet paper and cleaning supplies such as bleach were being stripped from shelves at area stores by customers preparing to stock up and lock down.

No toilet paper at Fred Meyer- Gig Harbor this morning. pic.twitter.com/dOZ5Bz5X6w — Debbie Cockrell (@Debbie_Cockrell) March 3, 2020

One customer early that morning at Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor was seen wearing a mask while shopping for produce.

Then came Friday, March 6.

That was the day the first confirmed local coronavirus patient was announced in Pierce County.

It was a Puyallup man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, admitted to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor for treatment.

By March 17, the first local patients, including the first diagnosed patient, had been released, and the number of cases in the county had grown to 44.

The next day, the county saw its first death from COVID-19.

“We can’t do anything tangible because we have to stay away,” Jean Wiggins, a family friend of the deceased, told The News Tribune at the time. “This is the time we are supposed to come together and bring a parade of casseroles and be there for the ceremony of grief. And we can’t do that.”

It would become the socially distant ritual of passing for too many, with the county’s death toll from COVID-19 pushing near 300 by year’s end.

The world soon became a blur of more cases, new deaths, new restrictions. Schools and businesses closed by order of the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jury trials were upended as courts had to figure out socially-distant protocols.

Personal protective equipment was in short supply, with nurses detailing reuse of N95 masks for days at a time in the first weeks.

“We will now be re-using masks. We are in a critical health situation,” an email from MultiCare to staff stated. “If we do not do this, we will be out of masks in one or two days.”

Marcia Carter-Patterson, Manuel Ellis’ mother, leaves flowers at a memorial for Ellis in Tacoma on Friday, July 10, 2020. Hundreds walked along streets in South Tacoma for Manny Ellis ending at the intersection in which he was killed by police. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

A year of protests

After the shock of the pandemic’s first wave settled, Trump took to Twitter calling for different states to “liberate.” Protests started taking hold against the lockdowns, masks and preventive measures, locally and in Olympia at the state capitol.

Frustrations over slow aid distribution also were quick to take hold, in the scramble to gain loans via the Payroll Protection Program or other assistance programs.

The most acute in terms of sheer volume was the breakdown in distributing aid to the newly unemployed. A Facebook support group attracting 20,000 members became a primary source for tips and advice on reaching an actual agent.

A December state audit offered the first independent details of the systemic failure in state’s Employment Security Department, overwhelmed with the flood of claimants as it pursued fast-tracking claims, along with lack of controls in place early on to withstand fraudulent claims by impostors, slowing the system to a crawl.

In perhaps one of 2020’s most bizarre turn of events, the “March for Our Rights 3” rally in Olympia’s Heritage Park in June made it into a new “Borat” film later in the year after the film’s star took to the stage in a crowd-mocking performance.

Not all demonstrations in a year of protests were focused strictly on the virus and related restrictions.

Other protests were launched after officer-involved deaths of Black Americans garnered renewed attention and a society’s reckoning over systemic racism after the death of George Floyd by officers in Minneapolis.

Tacoma also saw protests in memory of Floyd and in response to the death of Manuel Ellis in the custody of police officers in Tacoma.

At a public drive-in gathering in Cheney Stadium’s parking lot, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards noted that a public, socially distanced demonstration of support and hope was entirely appropriate amid the pandemic.

“I wanted the Ellis family to know that this isn’t about me. This is about support for them. … I signed up to be mayor. They didn’t sign up for this loss,” she told The News Tribune.

“COVID ain’t got nothing on racism,” she said from the stage at one point, comparing one crisis to another, eliciting honks from the rows of parked cars.

The pandemic eventually surged into its second wave, after Pierce County moved into Phase 2 of reopening.

With 45 new cases on June 23, up from a range of 10 to 30 daily in the previous weeks, a warning was issued to the public from the health department.

“Right now, we are not in a position to apply for Phase 3,” health department director Dr. Anthony Chen wrote in the department’s blog. “We expected some increase in disease when we entered Phase 2. We are worried it has increased and is not leveling off.”

It didn’t level off.

School reopenings were threatened with the health department caught in the middle of the public debate on what was best for students.

Protesters demonstrated outside the health department’s offices.

Zeb Wainwright, who works in tech services for the Tacoma School District, hands a refurbished laptop to Sharlee Marmont, parent of a son at the Science and Math Institute (SAMI). The district launched a laptop distribution program at the Mount Tahoma High site Wednesday, April 1, 2020, for students who do not have access to a device amid school closures from coronavirus. “I don’t know what I would done without it,” Marmont said. Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Phased reopenings for some schools were a compromise, with a pilot COVID testing program launched at some of the smaller, rural districts, but ultimately, more students were to stay home than rejoin an in-person class through the end of the year.

The health department itself became at risk for reorganization, when a push from Republicans on the County Council called for putting the department under its direct control and ending a joint operating agreement with Tacoma.

That drew a firm “no” from many residents and area medical officials, along with Gov. Jay Inslee who issued a proclamation prohibiting dissolution of city-county run health departments during the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the County Council’s meeting to vote on the termination.

Rapidly organized opposition to the move, which provided hours of call-in testimony to a public hearing, ultimately led to the measure’s defeat.

Chen thanked the governor and supporters in a publicly issued statement:

“We are glad the Governor intervened to ensure Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can focus on bringing COVID-19 under control, for all Pierce County residents.

“We are grateful to the many residents, community partners, health care providers, and elected officials who support our agency in remaining an independent, neutral, public health department.”

COVID-19 by the numbers

From the start until now, the pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on different segments of population.

By Dec. 20, 90 percent of the county’s deaths from COVID-19 were among those 60 and older, split almost evenly between men and women. That age group comprises 21.2 percent of the county’s total population.

Among racial segments, the disproportional effect has become clear.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, the cumulative case rate among Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI) residents is three times higher than the white, non-Hispanic rate in Pierce County. Cases among the NHOPI account for 4.9% of total cases compared to 1.6% of the county population.

Rates among Hispanic, Black and Native American residents are about 1.5-2.5 times higher than the rate among white, non-Hispanic residents.

More than 50 percent of the deaths as of Dec. 16 were among patients hospitalized, and 52 percent of total deaths involved those who’d lived or worked in a care facility. Slightly more than 82 percent had underlying medical conditions.

A motorist is directed at the drive-thru coronavirus testing site Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Tacoma. The event is being hosted for five days at the Tacoma Dome by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department for symptomatic critical service workers. Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

As of Dec. 16, there have been a total of 205 outbreaks (a public workspace or other facility seeing two or more cases, excluding households and long-term care facilities). The leader of those outbreaks has been retail/grocery stores, with 43 separate outbreaks in the county involving 145 cases tied to them.

Transportation/shipping/delivery comes in second, with 24 outbreaks and 122 cases.

Among other industries experiencing double-digit numbers of outbreaks this year: Construction has seen 22 outbreaks and 67 cases; food service/restaurant: 17 outbreaks and 51 cases; child care, 14 outbreaks and 45 cases. K-12 school settings: 13 outbreaks and 36 cases; non-food manufacturing: 11 outbreaks and 46 cases.

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital and CHI Franciscan St. Joseph Medical Center are the two hospitals that have had outbreaks publicly listed by the health department.

Care facilities and other medical facilities have seen a combined 1,239 cases as of Dec. 16, though that total includes people who work at more than one facility and who are then counted at each site.

Supply chain issues would plague the medical establishment through the months in various ways.

By the fall, staff at MultiCare’s Indigo Urgent Care clinics organized pickets over working conditions and a lack of N95s as they dealt with an endless stream of COVID patients. Eventually one staffer came forward with his own positive test result over Thanksgiving.

Several others would test positive in private, according to the union representing staff.

Restaurants and others in the hospitality industry, by year’s end, were making public pleas for relief as workers sought protection from rushed reopenings.

But with all the strife endured through the year, glimmers of hope started to emerge.

Pierce County received its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 14. The next day, emergency department nurse Samantha Brocksmith at St. Joseph Medical Center received the first vaccine at the hospital. MultiCare’s Tacoma General also began to administer doses to staff and first responders that week.

“I am hopeful that it provides a little light to this pretty dark time,” Brocksmith told The News Tribune.

Previous coverage from The News Tribune’s Josephine Peterson, Craig Sailor, Allison Needles, Alexis Krell, Chase Hutchinson, Kristine Sherred and Matt Driscoll contributed to this report.