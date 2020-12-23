More than 300 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 343 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. One new death was reported — a Tacoma man in his 80s with no known underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 23,396 cases and 278 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,502 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 499.1.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 321.6.

There are an estimated 8,383 confirmed cases still active in the county.

In a new update Wednesday, 12.5 percent of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from a range of 5 percent to 8 percent in November.

VACCINE UPDATE

The state Department of Health on Wednesday released its first numbers of how many vaccines have been allocated/distributed to counties this week.

It noted that more than 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered as of Wednesday.

“This week, we allocated 44,850 Pfizer doses and 127,900 Moderna doses,” the department said in a news release. “That includes 153,925 doses distributed to more than 220 sites in 37 counties and 18,825 doses distributed to support long-term care facilities as well as 14 Tribes and Urban Indian Health Programs.”

Pierce County was allocated 4,875 Pfizer vaccines and 14,100 of the Moderna version.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 652 (640)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,129 (1,105)

▪ East Pierce County: 930 (922)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,000 (992)

▪ Frederickson: 917 (897)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 758 (752)

▪ Graham: 783 (776)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 218 (216)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 818 (807)

▪ Lakewood: 1,903 (1,879)

▪ Parkland: 1,143 (1,129)

▪ Puyallup: 1,449 (1,428)

▪ South Hill: 1,365 (1,347)

▪ South Pierce County: 713 (705)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 307 (301)

▪ Spanaway: 1,098 (1,077)

▪ Tacoma: 6,816 (6,723)

▪ University Place: 828 (819)

▪ Unknown: 569 (538)