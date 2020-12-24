Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 399 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Two new deaths were reported — two Tacoma men in their 70s. One had underlying health conditions and the other had no known underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 23,396 cases and 278 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,181 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 463.5.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 298.6.

There are an estimated 8,698 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Wednesday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 661 (652)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,141 (1,129)

▪ East Pierce County: 941 (930)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,006 (1,000)

▪ Frederickson: 932 (917)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 768 (758)

▪ Graham: 791 (783)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 219 (218)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 842 (818)

▪ Lakewood: 1,941 (1,903)

▪ Parkland: 1,183 (1,143)

▪ Puyallup: 1,475 (1,449)

▪ South Hill: 1,387 (1,365)

▪ South Pierce County: 726 (713)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 314 (307)

▪ Spanaway: 1,113 (1,098)

▪ Tacoma: 6,915 (6,816)

▪ University Place: 839 (828)

▪ Unknown: 601 (569)