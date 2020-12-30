More than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 222 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Six deaths were also reported. They include:

— A woman in her 70s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

— A woman in her 70s from Gig Harbor. She had underlying health conditions.

— A man in his 70s from Tacoma. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

— A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

— A man in his 80s from Tacoma. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

— A man in his 80s from Frederickson. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 25,162 cases and 294 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,531 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 391.5.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 252.2.

There are an estimated 8,604 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Tuesday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 700 (698)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,202 (1,189)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,008 (994)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,049 (1,042)

▪ Frederickson: 990 (984)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 798 (796)

▪ Graham: 860 (842)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 230 (229)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 880 (874)

▪ Lakewood: 2,045 (2,027)

▪ Parkland: 1,240 (1,234)

▪ Puyallup: 1,558 (1,545)

▪ South Hill: 1,491 (1,471)

▪ South Pierce County: 766 (762)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 335 (332)

▪ Spanaway: 1,197 (1,173)

▪ Tacoma: 7,273 (7,223)

▪ University Place: 872 (871)

▪ Unknown: 668 (653)