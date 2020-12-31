After a month of defiance, Tri-Cities bar announces it will stop serving indoors

Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick is closing indoor dining after defying a state order to end indoor service it announced late Thursday morning.

It opened Wednesday night, despite a warning from the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board that the choice would result in a suspension of its liquor license.

On Tuesday, the state board voted to suspend the liquor license for 180 days if the bar and restaurant continued to offer indoor service Wednesday night.

That did not initially deter Koko’s, but then its landlord stepped in.

“It brings me heavy heart to post this,” it said on its Facebook page Thursday. “But due to the landord’s request, they want me to close down New Year’s Day til Jan. 11th, or I’ll lose my lease here.”

Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an end to indoor food and drink service at least until Jan. 11 to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after COVID-19 cases spiked in November.

Koko’s did plan to open New Year’s Eve at least long enough to sell food already prepared. It also will continue to-go offerings, with its menu announced on Tuesday.

“Koko’s Bartini gave its best on the indoor dining situation,” it posted on social media.

“I want to give a special thank you to ALL our customers that came from afar and here locally that supported Koko’s Bartini in these trying times,” it posted.

Koko’s: ‘A lot at stake’

But it said there is “a lot at stake here, including my relationship with the landlords. So please stand down.”

A day earlier Koko’s posted on Facebook that it would open as usual Wednesday.

Enforcement officers stopped by Tuesday night and have “not yet proven that Koko’s Bartini is causing harm,” Koko’s posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying it would open at 4 p.m.

It called the opening a “peaceful protest” and posted a link for donations to help it pay legal costs.

“It’s never going to stop folks! Had enough yet?” Koko’s Bartini posted in all capital letters.

Liquor and Cannabis Board enforcement officers will verify whether the business provides indoor service Wednesday night and then consider its options if it is not complying with the state mandate, said board spokeswoman Julie Graham on Wednesday.

There was no immediate word on the state board’s next steps on Thursday, after Koko’s announcement that it was ending indoor service.

Among options possible if the bar remained open were notifying distributors that Koko’s Bartini cannot legally resale the alcohol it is supplied, Graham said on Wednesday.

In many cases, the board proceeds with steps needed to permanently revoke a liquor license after a temporary license suspension takes effect.

The board also voted on Tuesday to suspend the liquor license of Kimo’s Sportsbar and Brew Pub in Richland unless it also stopped indoor service.

Kimo’s said on social media that it would close starting Wednesday, Dec. 30, until further notice.

“Your support has meant so much to us,” it posted. “Thank you and we hope to serve you again very soon.”