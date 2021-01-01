More than 400 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 437 new COVID-19 cases Friday. One death was also reported, a woman in her 80s from East Pierce County who had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 25,851 cases and 298 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,662 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 406.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 261.6.

There are an estimated 8,745 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Thursday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 722 (700)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,239 (1,221)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,065 (1,039)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,068(1,046)

▪ Frederickson: 1,024 (1,010)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 823 (806)

▪ Graham: 892 (881)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 236 (235)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 898 (886)

▪ Lakewood: 2,083 (2,065)

▪ Parkland: 1,260 (1,241)

▪ Puyallup: 1,589 (1,575)

▪ South Hill: 1,516 (1,497)

▪ South Pierce County: 788 (776)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 353 (339)

▪ Spanaway: 1,235 (1,214)

▪ Tacoma: 7,471 (7,309)

▪ University Place: 882 (876)

▪ Unknown: 707 (699)