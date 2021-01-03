Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Sunday in Washington state

In its first dashboard update since New Year’s Eve, the Washington State Department of Health reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The DOH did not update its counts on New Year’s Day, and was delayed Saturday due to “data processing challenges.”

Statewide totals have reached 255,396 cases and 3,459 deaths. The case total includes 10,015 cases that are listed as probable.

Thursday’s count was 246,752 total cases and 3,461 deaths.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

The DOH website cautions that Sunday’s case totals could include up to 1,700 duplicates because negative test results from Nov. 21-30 are incomplete.

“Therefore, testing numbers and case counts should be interpreted with caution,” the site says. “The Epidemiological Curves tab is the most accurate representation of COVID-19 activity and is updated daily as new cases are identified and duplicates are resolved.”

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (65,265) and deaths (1,049).

Pierce County reported 189 new cases Sunday, bringing its totals to 26,351 cases and 298 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but six have reported more than 200.