Pierce County sees more than 300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Pierce County reported 302 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one new death.

The latest death involved a Spanaway man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are now 27,268 cases and 322 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,478 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 385.6. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 248.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 406.

There are more than 9,500 estimated confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic cumulative case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 762 (759)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,299 (1,286)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,146 (1,134)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,145 (1,138)

▪ Frederickson: 1,081 (1,067)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 876 (868)

▪ Graham: 934 (928)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 257 (253)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 940 (931)

▪ Lakewood: 2,201 (2,170)

▪ Parkland: 1,325 (1,298)

▪ Puyallup: 1,658 (1,648)

▪ South Hill: 1,613 (1,599)

▪ South Pierce County: 833 (826)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 387 (376)

▪ Spanaway: 1,306 (1,287)

▪ Tacoma: 7,806 (7,725)

▪ University Place: 929 (923)

▪ Unknown: 770 (750)