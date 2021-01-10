Pierce County reports 293 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 293 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on Twitter it has also discovered 82 duplicate cases from Saturday’s count. The correct count for Saturday is 289.

There were also 51 duplicates discovered from the Dec. 28 and 29 reports which have been removed from the totals.

“We continue to review our data processes and make corrections — even during high case count volumes — to give you the most accurate counts,” the health department wrote on Twitter.

“We have adjusted our cumulative case count and 14-day averages accordingly.

“We’re starting to see an increase in cases. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing.”

The county’s totals are now at 28,303 cases and 330 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,888 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 431. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 405.3. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 277.7.

There are an estimated 10,593 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 801 (791)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,337 (1,328)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,214 (1,206)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,192 (1,185)

▪ Frederickson: 1,124 (1,115)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 919 (918)

▪ Graham: 977 (968)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 265 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 984 (971)

▪ Lakewood: 2,261 (2,260)

▪ Parkland: 1,375 (1,368)

▪ Puyallup: 1,706 (1,698)

▪ South Hill: 1,674 (1,660)

▪ South Pierce County: 866 (859)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 394 (393)

▪ Spanaway: 1,352 (1,338)

▪ Tacoma: 8,059 (8,030)

▪ University Place: 960 (955)

▪ Unknown: 843 (829)